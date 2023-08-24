McClain sweeps Spike and Dig Tournament

The 2023 McClain varsity volleyball team is pictured (back row, l-r) coach Taylor Alsop, Anna Eikenberry, Kylea Toney, Lily Barnes, Brenna Wright, Reagan Wisecup and Anzli Beatty-Shoemaker; (front row, l-r) Harley Peabody, Katie Cook, Sarah Easter and Madalyn Giffin. Submitted photo Submitted photo

Both the McClain High School varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams won the annual Spike & Dig Tournament held at Hillsboro High School to open the 2023 season last Saturday.

The varsity Lady Tigers beat Whiteoak in the first match (25-14 and 25-15). In the championship match McClain beat Hillsboro in two games (25-16 and 25-22). The varsity Lady Tigers are coached by Taylor Alsop.

The junior varsity team beat Whiteoak in the first match (25-11 and 25-19). In the championship match the jayvee Tigers beat Lynchburg-Clay (25-22 and 25-17). The junior varsity Lady Tigers are coached by Kyndall Penwell.

Submitted by Alanna Eikenberry, Greenfield schools.