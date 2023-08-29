HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tabitha Everhart, 53, of Washington Court House, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Jennifer Roush, 43, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Dustan Puckett, 34, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant

Russell Dunn, 53, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Jamie Ballein, 44, of Hillsboro, was cited for no operator’s license.

Gabriel Herman, 25, of Amelia, was arrested for OVI and cited for driving under suspension, headlights required, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 26

ACCIDENT

At approximately 3:08 p.m., the police department responded to the 100 block of South High Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival, it was determined that a male juvenile was traveling east in the alley between Barr’s Pharmacy and Details Salon and made a left turn to go northbound on South High Street when his vehicle struck the driver side door of a vehicle driven by Abbey Smart, 21, of Peebles, who was traveling northbound on South High Street. No injuries were reported on the scene. The juvenile was cited for failure to yield.