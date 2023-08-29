New life for Leesburg depot

This is Robert Kroeger’s rendering of the Leesburg Depot that local residents are raising funds to restore. Submitted photo

In October, DDS Robert Kroeger, Cincinnati artist and author who painted several old barns in Highland County in 2015 and later sold some of the paintings to raise money for the Highland County Historical Society, will be return to the county in search of old barns (built prior to 1930) and their compelling stories.

Kroeger’s new paintings will go into fundraisers for the Leesburg Area Historical Society – as do sales of his books, “Historic Barns of Ohio”, published by The History Press/Arcadia, and Round Barns of America, published by Acclaim Press. The society is raising funds to restore the historic railroad depot.

With an overwhelming reception for his books — and with many more barn stories still to share — Kroeger keeps looking for fascinating tales of old stone barns for inclusion into his next Ohio historic barn book. “I try to capture a barn and its story before they’re gone,” Kroeger said. “I like stories that illustrate the lives of these hardy pioneers.”

If any barn owner feels that his or her old barn is photogenic and has a good history behind it, he or she is encouraged to contact barn scout Raymond Friend via email at barnandcabinfriend@gmail.com (preferred) or phone at 937-763-0147.

If a barn is selected to be on the barn tour, Kroeger and Friend will arrange to meet the owner, if possible, and take photos of the barn. The visit typically takes about 30 minutes. Kroeger said he always protects the privacy of the owner; only the county is mentioned — no directions or addresses.

Often, Kroeger paints a barn and then frames the painting with actual wood from the barn.

Kroeger’s essays and barn paintings can be seen at www.barnart.weebly.com.