The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dusty Oates, 37, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant and obstructing official business.

Austin Moore, 20, of Hillsboro, was arrested for OVI, underage consumption, and driving under suspension.

Mark White, 62, of Hillsboro, was arrested for telecommunication harassment.