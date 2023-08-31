Low carb zucchini casserole

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Sharon’s zucchini casserole. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette

Who has lots of zucchinis? Here is a wonderful recipe I found for zucchini casserole. I made it and it was delicious. My son loves zucchini casserole and asks me to make it often. With all the zucchinis ripening, everyone is always looking for recipes so here you go.

If you like zucchini you will love this. And a plus side is it’s low carb.

Have a great week!

Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes, along with a story about it if you have one, to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

ZUCCHINI CASSEROLE

Cheesy zucchini gratin is not only low carb, but it is insanely yummy and loaded with garlic and the most delicious cheesy cream sauce.

Ingredients

1 large zucchini, sliced thin and cut in half circles

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

4 tablespoons butter

1 small onion, sliced thin

1/4 cup of beef broth

1 cup cheese of your choice (I used mozzarella and Asiago mix)

3 large cloves of garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup heavy cream

Instructions

In a large ovenproof skillet, melt butter with the onions until lightly caramelized, then add in the fresh garlic and sauté for about one minute on medium heat.

Add in the beef broth, salt, pepper and the heavy cream to the onion/garlic mixture and stir to combine.

Allow it to slightly begin to bubble, then add in the Parmesan cheese and stir. Add in the sliced zucchini and cook an for an additional five minutes until softened.

Top with your cheese of choice evenly across the entire top and bake at 425 degrees for about 12 to 15 minutes or until the cheese begins to brown to your liking.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.