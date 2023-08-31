Underground Card Zone open in Greenfield

Kyle Pack (center) of Underground Card Zone is pictured Wednesday with Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin (right) and Sherry Parker, who manages the village offices. Submitted photo

The village of Greenfield welcomed new business, Underground Card Zone, to Posey Plaza on Wednesday.

The card shop officially opened Aug. 31 and it’s the place to buy, sell and trade things like Pokémon, Yugioh and sports cards.

Proprietor Kyle Pack has a store in Chillicothe, but he said he wanted to bring what that shop offers to the Greenfield community, too.

The shop is located in Posey Plaza at 228 Jefferson St. Regular hours following the grand opening will be Thursday through Sunday, 2-7 p.m.

You can find out more about the shop and keep up with what is happening there by going to the Underground Card Zone Greenfield Facebook page.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.