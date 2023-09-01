GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jay Seigneur, 41, Chillicothe, was arrested for OVI and issued a citation for speed.

Blade McDonald, 24, Chillicothe, was issued citations for a stop light, left of center and improper passing.

Aug. 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Mathew Potts, 37, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant out of Chillicothe Police Department for failure to report.

Shanon Rayson, 36, Wilmington, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Aug. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Roderick Cory Jr., 36, Washington Court House, was arrested on a warrant out of Washington Court House Police Department for domestic violence, unlawful restraint and criminal damaging.

Aug. 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Taylor Jenkins, 28, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI and issued citations for leaving the scene of an accident, no operator’s license, willful/wanton disregard of safety, and expired registration.

Timothy Seitz, 33, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant and a parole violation.

Jody Blankenship, 38, New Vienna, was arrested on a warrant out of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation.

Steven Carroll, 50, Greenfield, was issued citations for persistent disorderly conduct.

Aug. 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jacob Spears, 25, Batavia, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler Souders, 49, Greenfield, arrested on a warrant out of the Hillsboro Police Department for a violation of court orders and failure to appear.

Angelica Munyon, 35, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and a violation of court orders.

Donnie Jenkins, 46, Mount Sterling, was arrested on a parole violation.

Aug. 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Walker Riffle, 25, Greenfield, was issued citations for driving under suspension and fictitious tags.

Roderick Croy Jr., 36, Washington Court House, was arrested for aggravated menacing.

Aug. 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jeremiah Smith, 41, South Salem, was arrested for a violation of a court order.

Gregory Hatfield, 38, Washington Court House, was issued citations for one-way street, driving under suspension and no insurance.

Aug. 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Falena Harrison, 40, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Bradley Oiler, 44, Greenfield, was issued citations for a license plate violation and two-brake lights required.

Aug. 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Nathanial Terrell, 21, Hillsboro, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zacahriah Tonti, 39, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Aug.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tina Nichols, 56, Jackson, was issued a citation for an improper turn.

Aug. 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Emily Schrupp, 18, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Michael Knisley, 72, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI and issued a citation for driving under suspension.