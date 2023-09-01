GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
Aug. 6
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jay Seigneur, 41, Chillicothe, was arrested for OVI and issued a citation for speed.
Blade McDonald, 24, Chillicothe, was issued citations for a stop light, left of center and improper passing.
Aug. 7
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Mathew Potts, 37, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant out of Chillicothe Police Department for failure to report.
Shanon Rayson, 36, Wilmington, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
Aug. 8
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Roderick Cory Jr., 36, Washington Court House, was arrested on a warrant out of Washington Court House Police Department for domestic violence, unlawful restraint and criminal damaging.
Aug. 9
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Taylor Jenkins, 28, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI and issued citations for leaving the scene of an accident, no operator’s license, willful/wanton disregard of safety, and expired registration.
Timothy Seitz, 33, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant and a parole violation.
Jody Blankenship, 38, New Vienna, was arrested on a warrant out of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation.
Steven Carroll, 50, Greenfield, was issued citations for persistent disorderly conduct.
Aug. 10
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jacob Spears, 25, Batavia, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyler Souders, 49, Greenfield, arrested on a warrant out of the Hillsboro Police Department for a violation of court orders and failure to appear.
Angelica Munyon, 35, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and a violation of court orders.
Donnie Jenkins, 46, Mount Sterling, was arrested on a parole violation.
Aug. 11
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Walker Riffle, 25, Greenfield, was issued citations for driving under suspension and fictitious tags.
Roderick Croy Jr., 36, Washington Court House, was arrested for aggravated menacing.
Aug. 14
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jeremiah Smith, 41, South Salem, was arrested for a violation of a court order.
Gregory Hatfield, 38, Washington Court House, was issued citations for one-way street, driving under suspension and no insurance.
Aug. 15
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Falena Harrison, 40, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Bradley Oiler, 44, Greenfield, was issued citations for a license plate violation and two-brake lights required.
Aug. 16
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Nathanial Terrell, 21, Hillsboro, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zacahriah Tonti, 39, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Tina Nichols, 56, Jackson, was issued a citation for an improper turn.
Aug. 18
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Emily Schrupp, 18, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.
Michael Knisley, 72, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI and issued a citation for driving under suspension.