New livestock barn ready

Fair officials and other dignitaries are pictured at the grand opening of the new Highland District Hospital Livestock Facility at the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. Submitted photo

The ribbon was cut last Saturday to officially dedicate the new Highland District Hospital Livestock Facility at the Highland County Fairgrounds.

The 125-foot by 225-foot barn will be used to house swine, goats and sheep. It replaced three other buildings that were in poor condition.

“The other buildings it replaced were in bad shape, and the inspector said we have to do something about it,” said Highland County Fair Board President Mark Baldwin. “It turned into a group effort of what can we do and how can we get it done.”

Much of the three-year effort to complete the project was undertaken by the county commissioners and the fair board with the largest donation coming from Highland District Hospital.

A number of other sponsors also helped fund the $1.6 million project of the building and its surroundings.

“I think it allows us to house animals with a modern facility, and makes it a lot more versatile for whatever numbers are there,” said Baldwin. “The building hall has pens in them that are very similar, so it doesn’t matter if it’s a goat, swine or whatever – it can all be housed in this building.”

“I would just hope everybody comes to the fair to enjoy and support our youth and agriculture,” said Baldwin.

This year’s fair runs Sept. 3-9.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.