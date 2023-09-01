MHS linksters honor lone senior

Pictured (l-r) are McClain Principal Matt Shelton, coach Derrick Lyons, McClain senior Jacolyn Bolender, McClain Athletic Director Tim Bolender and Kelly Bolender. Submitted photo

The McClain Lady Tigers girls’ golf team honored its lone senior, Jacolyn Bolender, as they hosted a match Thursday with Zane Trace and Piketon at Buckeye Hills Golf Course.

Team scores were Piketon 193, Zane Trace 221 and McClain 236.

Bolender has been a member of the Lady Tigers golf team all four years of her high school career.

Individual scores for McClain were: Abbie Lovett 55, Kaylin Sterling 56, Jacolyn Bolender 62, Kallie Posey 63, Reese Roble 63 and Kate Barrett 64.

Individual scores for Piketon were: Brynna Spencer 46, Laila Kelley 46, Renee Hill 49, Maggie Armstrong 52, Riley Wagner 52 and Emma Cutler 60.

Individual scores for Zane Trace were: Mary Helber 43, Carly Picklesimer 55, Hope Proehl 59, Fiona Gillow 64 and McKenzie McQuirt 69.

Information for this story was provided by Derrick Lyons, McClain golf coach.