MHS linksters honor lone senior

The McClain Lady Tigers girls’ golf team honored its lone senior, Jacolyn Bolender, as they hosted a match Thursday with Zane Trace and Piketon at Buckeye Hills Golf Course.
Team scores were Piketon 193, Zane Trace 221 and McClain 236.
Bolender has been a member of the Lady Tigers golf team all four years of her high school career.
Individual scores for McClain were: Abbie Lovett 55, Kaylin Sterling 56, Jacolyn Bolender 62, Kallie Posey 63, Reese Roble 63 and Kate Barrett 64.
Individual scores for Piketon were: Brynna Spencer 46, Laila Kelley 46, Renee Hill 49, Maggie Armstrong 52, Riley Wagner 52 and Emma Cutler 60.
Individual scores for Zane Trace were: Mary Helber 43, Carly Picklesimer 55, Hope Proehl 59, Fiona Gillow 64 and McKenzie McQuirt 69.
Information for this story was provided by Derrick Lyons, McClain golf coach.