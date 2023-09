Richard Pulliam of the Pricetown area turned 93 on Sept. 3, 2023. He has three children, Vicky and Earl Smith of Hillsboro, Ohio, Marty and Missy Pulliam of Bainbridge Ohio and Cathy and Joey Potter of St.Cloud, Florida. Richard spent 30 years as a principal, teacher and county superintendent. He was fundamental in the founding of the original Southern State General College. He is a member of Pricetown Church of Christ.

Submitted photo