Scenes from 2023 Highland County Fair

Casyn Allen relaxes with his phone while a horse tries to see what’s going on.

Since they couldn’t be home on the farm, the Laber boys brought the farm with them to the fair. Pictured (l-r) are Patton Laber, Gabe Michael and Denver Laber.

Haylin Allgood of Leesburg feeds her rabbits.

Outgoing Highland County Fair King Jayden Hixson (right) adjusts the sash of 2023 Highland County Fair King Brendan Hagar.

Eight-year-old Christina Cook of Washington C.H. helps wash a cow before it’s shown.

Mack Morrow (right) and Davis McKenize, both students at Fairfield, pet goats Monday at the fair.

A judge walks between exhibitors Monday in the old show arena at the Highland County Fairgrounds.

A pair of girls walk their cows through the barn on their way to show Sunday at the 2023 Highland County Fair.