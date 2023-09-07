HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

the Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Sept. 5

INCIDENTS

A deputy responded to the 5800 block of S.R. 753 to a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, it was determined to be a verbal altercation. No charges were pursued.

A resident of the 6800 block of McCoppin Mill Road reported fraud.

Sept . 6

INCIDENT

A resident of the 7100 block of Woodland Trail reported damage to a residence and items taken. This incident remains under investigation.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Patricia D. Trisdale, 43, Otway, assured clear distance.

Dennis R. Dunlap, 61, Hillsboro, failure to obey a traffic control device.

Isaiah A. Massie, 19, Greenfield, assured clear distance.

Katherine M. Ryan, 38, Hillsboro, OVI, failure to control.

Jayden D. Hanson, 20, Batavia, OVI, failure to stop for signal device, improper turning.