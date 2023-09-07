HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 6-7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jeremy Lamb, 37, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft, criminal damaging and possession of criminal tools.

Clinton Watson, 44, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Roy Sluss 54, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Rachel Miller, 37, of West Union, was cited for speed.

Trevor Gibson, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Anthony Gibson, 57, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.