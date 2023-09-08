Hillsboro Finance Committee

The Hillsboro City Council Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 at City Hall, 130 N. High St., to discuss pay scales for elected officials.

St. Mary outreach sessions

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Mary Catholic Church will hold outreach sessions on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the St. Mary Parish Hall, 119 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro. This is an opportunity to meet with SVDP volunteers to discuss financial and physical needs. Bring copies of bills and verification of income. For more information call 937-205-0919 or email at stmsvdp212@gmail.com.

County budget commission

The Highland County Budget Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Highland County Administration Building to discuss 2024 tax budgets.

Fruitdale church fish fry

The Fruitdale Community Church is having its annual fish fry Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The menu consists of fish or fish sandwiches, baked beans, cole slaw, desserts and choice of drinks. A love offering will be collected. There will be eating inside and take out meals. The church is located five miles south of Greenfield on S.R. 41.

McClain Blood Drive

A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 at McClain High School in Greenfield. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: GreenfieldH

Liberty Park Vets Memorial

A jeep cruse-in benefiting Hillsboro’s Liberty Park Veterans Memorial that was recently vandalized will be held Sunday, Sept. 17 at the park. Registration is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and awards/drawings are at 3:30 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee. The event is hosted by the Highland County Veterans Services Office. Donations can be made to DAV Chapter 123, Attn: Liberty Park Veterans Memorial, P.O. Box 846, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Board of Elections

The Highland County Board of Elections will meet at 8 a.m.Tuesday, Sept. 19 in the board office. The public is welcome.

AGMC Blood Drive

A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 12-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Adena Greenfield Medical Center. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AdenaGreenfieldMC.

Veterans Appreciation Dinner

The third annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Walnut Hills Church of Christ in Christian Union, 10449 Barger Rd., Leesburg. The event is open to veterans and one guest. The menu will include chicken or roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green geans, rolls, dessert and a beverage. Call Vikki at 740-505-9849 or Margaret at 740-505-1896 so they can get an estimated count.

RFL Halloween Campout

The Halloween Campout at Rocky Fork State Park will be held Oct. 20-21 at the park campgrounds. It is for registered campers only. Activities include a scavenger hunt, pumpkin carving, campsite decorating contest, pumpkin hunt, silent auction and costume contest. Proceeds from the silent auction will go toward future events, children craft supplies and small beautification projects throughout the park.

Senior Food Boxes

The Highland County Church of Christ is giving out senior food boxes the third Friday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6670 U.S. Route 50, Hillsboro. They are boxes of canned shelf stable items, plus cheese. Qualifications include: age 60 and older and an income form to be filled out one time. For more information call Dale Schraw at 937-763-8311.

Walk-in Wednesday clinics

The Highland County Health Department holds Walk-in Wednesday’s Flu/COVID-19 Vaccine Clincs are every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the office at 1487 N. High St., Suite 400, Hillsboro.