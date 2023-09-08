The Grand Champion Chicken, exhibited by Christian Flowers, sold for $5,000 and was bought by Angles Mobile Home Service - Vernon Angles, Arrick’s Propane - Josh Hawk, Back to Health Chiropractic - Dr. Nicholas Jones, Becky Basford, Terry and Bonnie Britton, The Driving Authority - James Flowers, Sanders for Sheriff - Randy Sanders, Maria Farms - Dean and Rosie Hokins, Vernon Angles, Cornele Plumbing - Kristie Cornele, Janie Angles, Brandon Kniceley, Posey Properties, Stewart Industries, Designs By Gina, Rick’s Body Shop - Rick Wilkin, Dick and Paulette Donley, Double H Farms - Chad and Melanie Hawk, DMD Inc. - Dr. Lesia Langston-McKenna, Fast Cash Swap Shop - James Flowers, April Flowers, James Flowers - Wayne and Sheila Flowers, Gibbs & Associates Insurance - Jim Gibbs, Judge Kevin Greer, H&R Block Hillsboro, Higgins Steel Roofing - Brenda Higgins, Highland Lanes, Highland Power Wash, Hillsboro Fraternal Order of Eagles #1161 - Jerry Hogsett, Hobart Food Equipment - Doug Seidl, Janie’s Closet - Janie Angles, Jerry Haag Motors - Steve Haag, K and K Drywall - Kenny Kniceley, Kelch Wood Working LLC, Magulac Tire Service - Lori Magulac, Merchants National Bank Hillsboro, Peoples Bank - Amanda Hall, Rhodes Electric Inc. - Tom Rhodes, Sherwood Auto & Campers, Sibrel Excavation Co., Inc. - William Sibrel, Southern Hills Community Bank Hillsboro - Jeff Cloud, Star Cinemas - Steve Patton, State Farm Insurance - Scott Faulconer, Brandon and Nicholle Stratton, Team Bagshaw - Jeanine Bagshaw, Tissot’s Home Center - Jane Tissot, Tractor Supply Co. - Todd Williams, VFW Post 9094 - Rick Wilkin, and Walker Real Estate Advisors. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette The Grand Champion Market Hog was exhibited by Cade Sponcil, sold for $6,000 and bought by Bickel Insurance Services, Binegar’s Truck & Camper, C & C Barbershop, Community Market-Greenfield, Corner Pharmacy, Martie Cox, Diversified Industrial Services, Farm Credit Mid-America, Greenfield Research Inc., Halterman Equipment LLC, Herdman’s Pole Barns, Jack’s Equipment & Bad Boy Mowers, McDonald’s-Greenfield (RHF Enterprises), Merchants National Bank-Greenfield, Murray Fetter Funeral Home, PawPawSix.com, Quality Paving, Southern Hills Community Bank-Greenfield, Brandon & Nicole Stratton, The Porch Carryout & Grill, Tai Ag Products, Wagoner’s Construction, Zach’s Automotive Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette The Grand Champion Rabbit, exhibited by Addyson Miles, sold for $2,600 and was bought by 62 Classics Diner - Scott and Donica Haines, Ag-Pro Hillsboro - Jeff Parry, Big Ernie’s Pizza - Todd Blankenship, Chad Abbott Sign Company, Gaines Property Management - Tessa Gaines, Sanders for Sheriff - Randy Sanders, Community Market Hillsboro - Todd Clinton, Dairy Queen Hillsboro, Don Fender Realty, DMD Inc. - Dr. Lesia Langston-McKenna, Judge Kevin Greer, Highland Auto Service, Hobart Food Equipment - Doug Seidl, LWL Consulting LLC - Larry Lyons, Lynchburg Veterinary Clinic - Dr. Jarrod Thoroman, Merchants National Bank Hillsboro, Miller Mason Paving Company - Craig Jones, NCB - Heather Cummings, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Sibrel Excavation Co., Inc. - William Sibrel, The Porch Carryout and Grill - Lisa Boyd, Tissot’s Home Center - Jane Tissot, VFW Post 9094 - Rick Wilkin, West Main Urgent Care, Wical Rabbitry - Andy Wical, and Willey & Son - Shawn Willey. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

