Orcutt on Fantasy Football: Start, sit options for Week 1

Well Fantasy Football family we have made it to Week 1. I hope you are as excited as I am to see if all your hard work and research has paid off.

Every week this season, I am going to provide you with my starts and sits for the week. What I am looking for is the not so common starts and sits, I am not going to tell you to start Pat Mahomes every week. You don’t need me to tell you that but I will tell about matchups that I want to exploit or avoid if you can.

Here we go:

QUARTERBACK

START:

Sam Howell (WSH vs ARI): I am starting off with a surprise. Howell was just named the starter and only has one NFL start under his belt, but he is coming off a very good pre-season in which he was impressive enough to win the starting job. I have been big on Howell since he was drafted last season, and he gets his first start at home in a revamped, sold-out FedEx Field. This Commanders team is going to be pumped up to play for the new owners in front of excited fans. Couple that with Howell facing a dismal Cardinals defense and while I’m not saying you should trust him in Week 1 as your QB1, fire him up as super-flex and DFS quarterback.

Kirk Cousins (MIN vs TB): Start Kirk Cousins at home. He has a 101 QB Rating at home. He also has averaged 262 yards and 2 TDs per game against Tampa. This will be a good Vikings offense. Cousins has very good weapons and is facing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that will take a step back this season on both sides of the ball. Cousins should be in your lineup and shouldn’t disappoint.

Sleepers: Daniel Jones (NYG vs DAL); Baker Mayfield (TB @ MIN); Tua Tagovailoa (MIA @ LAC)

SIT:

Joe Burrow (CIN @ CLE): Bengals fans, don’t throw stones at me. I told you last season not to play Burrow and it worked out (4 INTs and a fumble) against Pittsburgh. There are several narratives playing against Burrow and the Bengals this week. Coming off a calf injury, only two weeks of practice, no in-game practice with his O-line and WRs, Bengals always start slow and Burrow is 1-4 against Cleveland. If he is your QB1, you can’t bench him but lower expectations.

Russel Wilson (DEN vs LV): I am buying into the Broncos and Sean Payton this season, trust me I am, but I want to see it first. Wilson is coming off his worst season with the worst head coach in the history of the NFL, so I want to see that this team will be for real before I throw him out there. Also, Wilson has only averaged about 220 yards and 1 TD per start versus the Raiders. Wait a week on Wilson.

RUNNING BACK

START:

Javonte Williams (DEN vs LV): Originally, I had this as a sit because I didn’t want to tell you to start a RB coming off an ACL tear but everything so far says start him. He was never on the PUP list, and he practiced all pre-season, even playing in one pre-season game where he caught 4 of 5 targets for 18 yards. He faces a Raiders defense that allowed 25.4 PPG last season. Oh and, if that wasn’t enough, RBs under Sean Payton averaged 9 targets per game. Williams should be at least a flex or RB2.

Brian Robinson Jr. (WSH vs ARI): This is a game where I think it will be all Commanders. They should get the lead early, keep the lead, and run out the clock. Running out the clock, will be Brian Robinson Jr. Arizona couldn’t stop the run last season and I don’t think they will this game either. Robinson should see 15+ touches and give you 12-15 points.

Sleepers: Khalil Herbert (CHI vs GB); Rachaad White (TB @ MIN)

SIT:

Eagles RBs (PHL @ NE): Who is the starter? Who will get the carries/pass catches? Is it Rashaad Penny, D’Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell? Who knows? Since we don’t know, I want to avoid this situation. Even in the pre-season, they mixed it up. Also, they are facing a stingy Patriots run defense. Avoid this situation if you can for one week.

Deon Jackson (IND vs JAX): This should say avoid all Colts RBs until Jonathan Taylor comes back, but Jackson was named the “starter.” I doubt Zach Moss plays but if he does, this becomes a three-headed monster with Evan Hull. Not to mention, they are starting a rookie QB, so there might not be any room to run. Avoid this situation if you can.

WIDE RECEIVER

START:

Terry McLaurin (WSH vs ARI): As I am writing this, McLaurin had been dealing with turf toe, but he had practiced in full. QB Sam Howell favors one WR, as most young QBs do. Howell will look toward McLaurin early and often. If McLaurin can’t go, insert Jahan Dotson into this spot and start him with confidence. Again, I am picking on a poor Cardinals defense.

Mike Williams (LAC vs MIA): I think this should be a fun and high scoring game. The Dolphins will be without CB Jalen Ramsey, opening an opportunity for Williams to have a big game. Last season Williams caught 6 passes for 116 yards and a TD against the Dolphins. Start all of your Chargers in this game.

Sleepers: Courtland Sutton (DEN vs LV); Van Jefferson (LAR @ SEA)

SIT:

Ravens WRs (BAL vs HOU): So many reasons here to not use the Ravens WRs. They did not play together in the pre-season; we don’t know if Lamar Jackson can play in this new offense. I am not trusting any of the Baltimore WRs until I see a change in how they operate and until I see Jackson actually throwing the ball. Avoid this situation Week 1.

Gabe Davis (NYJ vs BUF): This is a case of being burnt last season. Davis had been a true boom or bust WR. I want to see him do more but I don’t want to start him, especially against this tough Jets defense. Last season against the Jets, Davis was shut down for 5.3 and 6.1 fantasy points. You can start Stefon Diggs in the matchup but I am avoiding Davis.

TIGHT END

START:

Tyler Higbee (LAR @ SEA): This is hard for me to type this. I am not a Higbee fan, but someone has to catch the ball for the Rams, and I figure Higbee is no worse than the No. 2 receiver for the Rams. He will have to be used and be involved. Last season, when Kupp was out, and Stafford was the QB, Higbee was targeted 7 times per game on average. I’m not expecting Higbee to set the fantasy world on fire, but he will be a usable TE for this week.

Sleepers: Jake Ferguson (DAL vs NYG); Irv Smith Jr. (CIN @ CLE)

SIT:

Pat Freiermuth (PIT vs SF): This offense is going to be better, but they are facing one of the top defenses in the 49ers. I’m not trusting Freiermuth in this situation. Also, Freiermuth is not a super productive TE week to week. Expect this to be a tough game and Freiermuth to have less than 10 points.

Thank you for reading my article. I hope that I have helped with your fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of 2023.

Jeremiah Orcutt produces fantasy football content. You can find his work at the following:

www.fantasyholics.com

www.facebook.com/thefantasyholics

www.youtube.com/channel/UC_8FTjJO0k5BFL-4hNv6-xw

open.spotify.com/show/3G3I8RjKwgGs22b5J5U06t

