Paving 50 blocks, Nazi persecution, conserving water

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1939, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the completion of street resurfacing of more than 50 blocks in Greenfield was officially finished following a $6,226.77 payment for the materials and labor.

Greenfield Schools Superintendent B.R. Duckworth sent out invitations for all Greenfield physicians to help a health clinic for kindergarten and first-graders, with about 150 children to be examined.

The paper announced that Galvin, then the publisher of the Hillsboro Press-Gazette, purchased the Hillsboro News-Herald, with the plans to have the Press-Gazette be a semi-weekly paper and the News-Herald to be a weekly paper.

The Greenfield Rotary Club held a meeting that featured a first-hand account “of Nazi persecution of the Jewish race and of the militant against Christianity” from Erich Stern, Cincinnati, following becoming a refugee of Germany.

In sports, the Greenfield Eagles softball team was scheduled to face off against the Federals in the Chillicothe Night League in a matchup that saw first place in the balance with a win giving them at least a tie for first.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “Frontier Marshall,” starring Randolph Scott and Nancy Kelly, and “The Beach Picnic,” starring Lee Miller and Clarence Nash.

Smitty’s I.G.A. advertised multiple products, including two pounds of bologna for 25 cents, cream cheese for 19 cents per pound, three pounds or more of bacon for 12.5 cents and loin-cut veal chops for 30 cents per pound.

This week in 1964, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that both McClain High School’s FFA and Future Homemakers of America would be represented at the Highland County Fair and would have a dozen individual entries.

The General Services Administration of Chicago planned to schedule for bids the following week for a U.S. Post Office and federal building in Hillsboro, with the costs estimated to be $285,000 and $355,000 and to be built on the northwest corner of North High and North streets.

An agriculture agent from Ross County warned farmers in Highland County and other area farmers about not only dry weather and short crops but also that if nitrogen fertilizer was put on plants in a high amount, the nitrates could build up to a toxic level.

Greenfield Mayor Conrad Curren requested all residents to conserve water, saying the situation was not critical, but it could become critical,” with him asking people to not wash their cars or water their lawns.

A 66-year-old man from Greenfield sustained minor injuries after falling asleep at the wheel of his 1959 Plymouth and crashing into a culvert on S.R. 28 in Lyndon, with the car “demolished.”

In sports, the Paint Valley Bearcats previewed their nine-game slate of games, with head coach Ray Bethel saying he had 24 boys on the team and hoped for a better season compared to a 2-6 record last season.

Bay’s Variety, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including billfolds for 77 cents, 300 sheets of five-hole punches notebook paper for 39 cents and two white plastic tablecloths for $1.

This week in 1989, The Press-Gazette reported that Kreath Kelch, a senior from Hillsboro High School, spent a week at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. The program was sponsored by the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Hillsboro City Council and the Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education both had members running for election with council to feature at least three more Republicans in Dianne Fawley, Allen Raney and Allen Haines all running opposed.

Carol Chambers was named as Citizen of the Month by the Hillsboro City Council, with her honor mainly focused on her work with Girl Scouts, being a leader in Oregon prior to coming to Highland County.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School varsity football team rebounded from its opening week loss with a 25-7 win over the New Richmond Lions. Hillsboro running back Derrick Smith led the way with 110 rushing yards on the night.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” starring Harrison Ford and Sean Connery, and “Lethal Weapon 2,” starring Patsy Kensit and Danny Glover.

Kibler Home and Farm Center, located one mile east of Mount Orab, advertised multiple products including half-inch CDX sheathing plywood for $8.51 and a mill-finish storm door for $75.99.

This week in 2014, The Times-Gazette reported that the Hillsboro City Council authorized its law director to try and recover almost $14,000 in costs and lost revenue when sludge from the Family Pride car wash was dumped into Clear Creek, which runs into Hillsboro’s water source.

Multiple grand champions were selected at the Highland County Fair, with the Grand Champion Market Hog shown by Maddy Stegbauer, the Grand Champion Market Goat shown by Sarah Young and the Outstanding Poultry Market Exhibitor shown by Kristen Jamieson.

The Eagle Riders announced that they planned to hold the second annual Poker Run to Benefit Wounded Vets, with a goal of raising double the $3,800 total that it gained in the prior year’s version.

Southern State Community College announced that it planned to host Connect to College visitation days at all four of its campus locations.

In sports, the McClain Tigers varsity football team got throttled 41-0 by Unioto, giving the team an 0-2 start with the team’s star player on both sides of the ball, Ryan Faulconer, not playing due to injury.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “As Above, So Below,” starring Perdita Weeks and Marion Lambert, and “Boyhood,” starring Ellar Coltrane and Ethan Hawke.

Dish Network advertised its cable package, which noted people didn’t need a contract, a credit check or “commitment” for $19.99 per month.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.