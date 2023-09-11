Democrats sponsor booth at fair

The Highland County Democratic Party enjoyed participating in the Baked Goods Auction at the Highland County Fair last week. At the auction the party purchased a beautiful blackberry pie entered by Diana Stephan (pictured) of the New Market community. The Democratic Party also provided an informational booth in the Merchants Building. The party thanked everyone that stopped by the booth, registered for a door prize, completed voter registration cards, and discussed important issues for Highland County and Ohio citizens.

Submitted photo