Wolfensberger family gathering Oct. 8

The Wolfensberger Family Association – Spargur Family Gathering will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, in Highland County.

The event features a full day of activities and a chance to socialize with other Spargur family members. The Spargur family has a rich history in Southern Ohio, especially Highland County. Joseph Spargur moved to Highland County in the early 1800s and was one of the earliest settlers in the community. He brought family members with him in the following years, and the Spargur family became a significant influence in the area. It looks forward to meeting others who share its heritage.

The Spargur Family Reunion had been held in the Highland County area since 1875. At one time, this reunion drew thousands of cousins from Ohio, Illinois, Iowa, etc. Though WFA events are much smaller now, its continues to meet periodically, and hopes you will join it to learn more about your heritage and share stories of family history.

The reunion event fee includes a personalized Spargur family history presentation by a local historian, a caravan tour of the Spargur sites and cemeteries, lunch, a tour of the Highland House Museum in Hillsboro, and a catered dinner. There is also a meet-and-greet reception on Friday, Oct. 7 in Chillicothe, and opportunities to visit local sites that are significant to the Spargur family history. A nominal fee covers expenses for the reunion event.

The Wolfensberger Family Association is a non-profit organization that supports communication of family members and preservation of family history, both ancient and present, for the descendants of Hans von Wolfsberg, born 1395 near Bauma, Switzerland. The association is run by volunteers. They publish informative newsletters and hold reunions in locations where Wolfensberger family groups are found. Members of the Wolfensberger family line moved to the United States in 1730 and migrated to new towns under many variations of the family name, including Wolfensparger, Sparger and Spargur. The Spargur branch of the family settled and prospered in the Highland County, Ohio area during the 1800s, creating many community leaders and businesses.

To register for the event or get more information, contact: Donna Redmond at donna.redmond@yahoo.com or by mail at 65 Woodlake Drive, Charlottesville, Virginia 22901-1325; or Jon Rhan at jon.rhan@gmail.com or by mail at 821 Ashuelot Drive, Washington, New Hampshire 03280.

Submitted by Jon A. Rhan, Wolfensberger Family Association.