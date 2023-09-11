GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Paul Munyon, 44, Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespassing.

Mandy Jo Knisley, 47, Greenfield, was arrested for falsification.

Aug. 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Chaunce Dawes, 44, Greenfield, was issued a traffic citation for an unsafe vehicle.

Brant Huff, 27, Greenfield, was issued a traffic citation for obedience to traffic control device.

Shawn Parr, 40, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal damaging.

Andy Miller, 20, Leesburg, was issued a traffic citation for speed.

Bergandy Jones, 39, Greenfield, was issued a traffic citation for driving under suspension and no license plate light.

Aug. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

A 13-year-old female Greenfield juvenile was arrested for intimidation of a witness.

Cassandra Parr, 40, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal damaging.

Andreia Chaffins, 39, Greenfield, was issued a traffic citation for no valid operator’s license.

Aug. 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Alice Baker, 28, Greenfield, was issued traffic citations for driver’s view obstructed and expired registration.

Sherry Jackson, 60, Hillsboro, was issued a traffic citation for speed.

Whitley Nicole Ford, 29, Greenfield, was issued a traffic citation for driving under suspension.

Georgia Hawkins, 58, Bainbridge, was issued a traffic citation for failure to reinstate.

Breeayn Bryant, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for endangering children and intimidation of witness and was issued a traffic citation for driving under suspension.

Aug. 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Michael Kingsolver, 22, Greenfield, was issued a traffic citation for driving under suspension.

Trenton Waits, 18, Greenfield, was arrested for two counts of theft and resisting arrest.

Courtney Koch, 33, South Salem, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Jason Lee Wright, 43, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Steven Michael Willett, 56, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Mark Younker, 28, Xenia, was arrested for receiving stolen property, failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, and unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance, and issued citations for driving under suspension, no license plate light, failure to display a license plate and a fictitious license plate.