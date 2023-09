PHOTOS: McClain football wins over East Clinton

Mark Huber | Aim Media Midwest Mark Huber | Aim Media Midwest Mark Huber | Aim Media Midwest Mark Huber | Aim Media Midwest Mark Huber | Aim Media Midwest Mark Huber | Aim Media Midwest Mark Huber | Aim Media Midwest Mark Huber | Aim Media Midwest Mark Huber | Aim Media Midwest Mark Huber | Aim Media Midwest Mark Huber | Aim Media Midwest Mark Huber | Aim Media Midwest Mark Huber | Aim Media Midwest Mark Huber | Aim Media Midwest Mark Huber | Aim Media Midwest Mark Huber | Aim Media Midwest Mark Huber | Aim Media Midwest Mark Huber | Aim Media Midwest

Here is a photo gallery from Friday night’s McClain win over East Clinton, 22-6.