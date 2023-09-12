Five ghosts come alive during annual cemetery event

Local resident Bob Brown will portray one of the characters at the Highland County Historical Society Ghost Walk.

The Highland County Historical Society is hosting five ghosts, coming from all walks of life, to entertain and inform Highland countians all about their lives and times. The walk will be held Tuesday, Sept. 26 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Hillsboro Cemetery on a stage beside the chapel.

This year, the Ghost Walk has a cross-section of life in Hillsboro. Representing the social register as well as the kindness quotient is Anne Price Beecher, wife of George Beecher, who visited the Ghost Walk last year. Anne, or “Nannie,” as she was more commonly known, was an active Episcopalian and an active member of the Hillsboro community. Nannie’s life ended long before it should have due to an accident that you can learn about at the event.

John T. Board was a laborer who worked on the water and sewer lines when they were first installed in Hillsboro. This man never ran for office nor ever made the newspaper until his rather spectacular death.

Other ghosts include Dr. John Ross Callahan. You may not immediately recognize that name, but if were root canals were mentioned, you may at least be familiar with his work. Born in Hillsboro, he spent many years researching diseases of dental pulp as well as methods for filling root canals. You’ll learn all about his life in dental science.

Dr. John C. Larkin practiced medicine in the community for over 50 years. He will come to tell you not only about his life, but also to inform the crowd about diseases of the past, the names of which are curious to 21st Century ears. Then he’ll update the crowd what those names are in our time.

Hannibal Hawk Williams, the grandson of former slaves, was born on the Gist Settlement land in Brown County. His family made the most of their situation and were known for standing up proudly for their rights as free people of color.

As in the past, the historical society will let the ghosts do the walking. It encourages those attending to bring a lawn chair. There is no charge, but the historical society happily and thankfully will accept donations.

Information for this story was provided by John Glaze.