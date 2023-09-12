Hillsboro woman charged with OVI, vehicular assault

Barnes Shoemaker

A Hillsboro woman charged with multiple counts of vehicular assault and OVI was among 17 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Christina Cassady, 34, was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, both second-degree felonies; one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor; and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first two counts, around March 25, 2023, Cassady, while operating a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, caused serious physical harm to two different people, as the result of committing a traffic violation.

According to court documents for the third count, on or around March 25, 2023, Cassady operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or alcohol and a drug or abuse or a combination of them.

According to court documents for the fourth count, on or around March 25, 2023, Cassady, deprived the owner of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado truck.

In other indictments, David Wilson, 38, Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and child endangerment, a second-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around April 30, 2021, Wilson caused physical harm to the victim.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around April 30, 2021, Wilson abused the juvenile victim.

Terry Barnes, 67, Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around Aug. 4, 2023, Barnes attempted to cause physical harm to someone using a knife.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around Aug. 4, 2023, Barnes destroyed evidence.

Austin Gilroy, 31, Greenfield, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, on or around June 8, 2023, Gilroy knowingly caused serious physical harm to the victim.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

* Deandrea Wilkerson, 49, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Jason Huffer, 38, Greenfield, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

* Robert Jackson, 58, Lancaster, for retaliation, a third-degree felony, and violating a protection order or consent agreement, a first-degree misdemeanor.

* Shannon James, 52, Leesburg, for aggravated possession of meth, a third-degree felony.

* Allen Shoemaker, 64, London, for two counts of violating a protection order or consent agreement, both fifth-degree felonies.

* Alan Reynoso, 62, Springfield, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

* Robin Robinson, 51, Loveland, for one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony; and one count of aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Nichlas Tilliard, 34, Hillsboro, for assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony.

* Shane Cottrill, 34, Chillicothe, for aggravated possession of meth, a third-degree felony.

* Audrey Edwards, 46, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Ricky Jones, Jr., 28, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony, and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.

* Charles Howland, 65, Chillicothe, for aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

* Stephen Weil, 37, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.