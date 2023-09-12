McClain plays two matches in one day

McClain’s Abbie Lovett lines up a drive during a match earlier this season. Submitted photo

The Fairfield Lady Lions played host Monday to the McClain Lady Tigers at Buckeye Hills Country Club, which also serves as McClain’s home course, and the Lady Tigers came away with a close 250-256 victory.

McClain’s Hailey Cornett was the match medalist with a 58.

McClain individual scores were: Cornett 58, Riley Perkins 62, Temperance Beavers 65, Audrey Chamblin 65, Maguire Ross 69 and Kate Barrett 70

Fairfield individual scores were: Makayla Brown 60, Emmy Caudill 65, Ayla Humphreys 65 and Allie Pavey 66.

NOTE — McClain The Lady Tigers played two matches on the day and they were able to field a separate six-person squad for each match.

In the other match McClain finished fourth out of the six teams at the FAC match.

Lady Tiger individual scores were: Kaylin Sterling 54, Jacolyn Bolender 59, Abbie Lovett 60, Avery Murphy 64, Reese Roble 66 and Kallie Posey 69.

McClain actually tied with Hillsboro with scores of 237, but Hillsboro won when the sixth person’s score was counted.

Hillsboro indiviual scores were: Emma Yochum 52, Amani Cumberland 56, Reagan Leeth 64, Addy Knauff 65, Halle Jones 66 and Grace Watson 68.

Team scores were: Jackson 221, Miami Trace 229, Hillsboro 237, McClain 237, Washington 245, Chillicothe (no team score).

Those results left the FAC standings as follows:

Miami Trace 25-5

McClain 23-7

Hillsboro 17-13

Jackson 12-18

Washington 10-20

Chillicothe 0-30

The 18-hole FAC Championship match will take place at Buckeye Hills on Sept 18.

Information for this story was provided by Derrick Lyons, McClain golf coach.