Criminal software purchased

Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Brad Roades and Terry Britton are pictured during their weekly Wednesday meeting. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

The Highland County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of a Criminal Case Management software program for the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office at its weekly Wednesday morning meeting.

The board of commissioners approved the purchase of the Karpel Criminal Case Management software for $74,400 along with an annual support service for $10,100, the latter of which was to be paid on January 1 every year.

Anneka Collins, Highland County prosecutor, said the purpose of the software was to make the office use less paper. She said this software would allow all of its documentation to be sent digitally to where it needed to go.

Collins said some examples of how this would change parts of the office was, in terms of discoveries, now all of those files would be scanned into the system, automatically redacted by the system and then sent to the defense attorneys and court, which would save money and paper.

She also said the new system also helps track the restitutions and also issues the subpoenas, the latter of which the system would pull the witnesses from discovery, prepare the subpoena and when the office hits print, file them.

Collins said Highland County’s office was one of the few in the state that hadn’t yet gone to a digital case management system.

She said the best time to try and get the system implemented would be in December, which she also said was when the court was not as busy as usual due to people in the office taking vacations.

Kathryn Allen, an office administrator, said the people at Karpel didn’t give any indication of how long the implementation would take. She said it sounded like it would be “at least” a month process because the people there would come out to the prosecutor’s office first, get its templates, take them back and scan them into their system and then come back to the office and stay with them for two weeks to implement it.

In other news, Kim Havens, a concerned citizen, discussed what was currently happening with the Highland Holiday Subdivision Association and crime around Rocky Fork Lake.

Regarding the association, she said the people in their positions have said they would never give up their positions and also changed the annual meeting’s usual day in the last two years to avoid a vote. She also said the association invented a fake secretary so they could turn in their signatures late and still run.

“We are being held hostage by these people,” Havens said. “We don’t want the association anymore.”

Havens said other complaints about the association include that they won’t let the neighborhood use its dump 24/7 and that people in it have stolen money and paid themselves for labor they hired out.

Dave Daniels, vice president of the board of commissioners, recommended Havens get into contact with the people who were in charge of disbanding the Enchanted Hills Community Association a few years ago.

Concerning the crime around Rocky Fork Lake, Havens also said she has continually made complaints about people cooking meth in their homes in the area every weekend but that the sheriff’s department can’t do anything about it if others don’t say something. She also asked the board of commissioners about possibly starting an advertising campaign about turning their neighbors into law enforcement.

Daniels then said that the board of commissioners have talked to the Board of Health about the problems with health and public safety in the area. He said they have assisted with some financing around some health and safety complaints there.

Terry Britton, president of the board of commissioners, recommended that Havens go to the sheriff’s department and tell them of any specific addresses she knew were being used for meth cooking.

The board of commissioners also approved cameras and a monitoring system from Superior Alarm for Highland County Dog and Kennel building. The approval was for 16 cameras and would cost $10,879 for the installation and a $40 monthly monitoring fee.

The board of commissioners also approved three authorizations to execute, those being Change Order 1A-1 for the new OSU Extension Building from Tag Williams, Inc. due to a revised construction schedule, Change Order 15A-1 for the new OSU Extension Building from Weller’s Plumbing and Heating due to a revised construction schedule and Change Order 16A-1 for the new OSU Extension Building from CT Electric due to a revised construction schedule.

The board of commissioners also made two approvals, one being a cost proposal from Karpel for a Criminal Case Management system for the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office and a Notice of Intent for the Legal Entity Designation for the Demolition and Site Revitalization and Brownfield Remediation Grant programs.

In other news, there were 11 resolutions approved by the board of commissioners, which are as follows:

*Res. No. 23-141 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within Capital Improvement 4050 in the amount of $100,000.

*Res. No. 23-142 is an authorization for a budget modification within the 2675 Jail Diversion FY14 in the amount of $2,463.54.

*Res. No. 23-143 is an authorization for a budget modification within the 2685 Pre-Trial Release FY14 in the amount of $1,012.30.

*Res. No. 23-144 is an authorization for a budget modification within the 2680 Prosecutorial Diversion FY18 in the amount of $1,113.67.

*Res. No. 23-145 is an authorization for a budget modification within the 2690 PSI Writing FY14 in the amount of $1,435.78.

*Res. No. 23-146 is an authorization for a transfer of funds from Public Assistance Account, 2050 to Children Services Fund, 2115 in the amount of $100,531.52 for reimbursement of Children in Custody utilizing Title XXT funding.

*Res. No. 23-147 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within Board of DD 2100 in the amount of $15,000.

*Res. No. 23-148 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within MR/DD Help Me Grow 2470 in the amount of $1,500.

*Res. No. 23-149 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within the MR/DD Help Me Grow HV/CC 2490 in the amount of $40,000.

*Res. No. 23-150 is the authorization for the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation to file an application to the State of Ohio to participate in the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization and Brownfield Remediation Grand Funding programs.

*Res. No. 23-151 is an authorization for Terry Britton, board president, to enter into a contractual agreement for the Records Storage Building Project in the amount of $2.797 million per project specifications to Alpha Construction Indiana, Inc.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.