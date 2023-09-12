Logan Hetzel’s Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef sold for $4,800. The buyers were: Apex Excavating LLC, B. Vance Excavating, CP Stone, D & Amp; BLawn Care and Landscaping, Dennis Collins Trucking, First Stop Gas, Foxx Fencing LLC, Herdman’s Pole Barns, Heritage Meat Company, Hess Auction Co. & Amp; Hess Family Cattle, Kiley Construction & Amp; Excavation, Lawson Roofing & Amp; Construction LLC, Ricer Equipment, Lyle Ricer, Shafer Heating and Cooling, Turner & Amp; Sons Funeral Home, Westview Motors, Winchester Ag Serv & Amp; Cherry Fork Farm Supply. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Sophia Michael’s Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb sold for $3,900. The buyers were: Achor Club Lambs, Arrick’s Propane, C& MContracting, Chambers Fite Realty, Colt Scott Auto Body,F ordyce Farms & Southern OH RetroFoam, Higgins Steel Roofing, Kibler Lumber Hillsboro, Kibler Lumber, Mt. Orab, McCoy Plumbing Co. LLC, Michael Construction, Michael’s Pest Control, Rent-2-Own Hillsboro, Roof-X, Ryan Barnett Trucking, Sanders for Sheriff, Sonner Barber Shop, Southern Ohio Concrete, Stratton, Brandon & amp; Nicholle, The Porch Carryout And Grill, Tissot’s Home Center, Turner & amp; Sons Funeral Home, Ventura Feed and Country Store, West Hauling &Excavation, Winkle Farm Supply, ZB3. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Lee Owen’s Reserve Grand Champion Market Dairy Goat sold for $500. It was purchased by Cook Farms. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

