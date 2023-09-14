GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Greenfield Police Department and Citations

Aug. 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jason Wright, 43, Greenfield, was arrested on a probation violation.

Aug. 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Sara Perry, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for felony obstructing justice.

A 17-year-old Greenfield female juvenile was arrested for complicity to aggravated robbery and engaging in prostitution.

Betty Certain, 63, Bainbridge, was arrested for violation of a court order.

Aug. 31

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Emily Schrupp, 18, Greenfield, was arrested for complicity to aggravated burglary.

Sept. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Aaron Ward, 25, Leesburg, was arrested for failure to appear and issued citations for a turn signal and an open container.

Sept.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kasey Wright, 23, Bainbridge, was arrested for disorderly conduct by public intoxication.

Sept. 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Randy Alexander Jr., 41, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Sept. 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tiffany Applegate, 36, West Union, was arrested on a warrant out of Clermont County for failure to appear.

Alice Baker, 28, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Cody Frederick, 34, Greenfield, was arrested on a parole violation.

Sept. 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ryan Walker, 30, Greenfield, was issued citations for no turn signal, no operator’s license and a stop sign violation.

Sept. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Wesley Clevenger, 42, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a turn signal.

Jacob Spear, 25, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence and a parole violation out of Kentucky.

Sept. 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christopher Holt, 36, Springfield, was issued citations for driving under suspension and an expired registration.

John Thompson, 35, South Salem, was arrested for two counts of a violation of court orders and issued citations for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and no license plate light.

Tisha Bennett, 41, Washington C.H., was arrested for a violation of court orders and obstructing official business.