GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
Greenfield Police Department and Citations
Aug. 29
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jason Wright, 43, Greenfield, was arrested on a probation violation.
Aug. 30
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Sara Perry, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for felony obstructing justice.
A 17-year-old Greenfield female juvenile was arrested for complicity to aggravated robbery and engaging in prostitution.
Betty Certain, 63, Bainbridge, was arrested for violation of a court order.
Aug. 31
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Emily Schrupp, 18, Greenfield, was arrested for complicity to aggravated burglary.
Sept. 2
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Aaron Ward, 25, Leesburg, was arrested for failure to appear and issued citations for a turn signal and an open container.
Sept.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Kasey Wright, 23, Bainbridge, was arrested for disorderly conduct by public intoxication.
Sept. 4
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Randy Alexander Jr., 41, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
Sept. 6
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Tiffany Applegate, 36, West Union, was arrested on a warrant out of Clermont County for failure to appear.
Alice Baker, 28, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Cody Frederick, 34, Greenfield, was arrested on a parole violation.
Sept. 7
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Ryan Walker, 30, Greenfield, was issued citations for no turn signal, no operator’s license and a stop sign violation.
Sept. 8
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Wesley Clevenger, 42, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a turn signal.
Jacob Spear, 25, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence and a parole violation out of Kentucky.
Sept. 9
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Christopher Holt, 36, Springfield, was issued citations for driving under suspension and an expired registration.
John Thompson, 35, South Salem, was arrested for two counts of a violation of court orders and issued citations for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and no license plate light.
Tisha Bennett, 41, Washington C.H., was arrested for a violation of court orders and obstructing official business.