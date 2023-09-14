HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office had released the following information:

Sept. 11

INCIDENT/CHARGE

Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Sunset Lane after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, a female was trespassed from the property.

A resident of the 10000 block of North Union Road reported a domestic disturbance. This incident remains under investigation.

A resident of the 6800 block of McCoppin Mill Road reported someone was attempting to break in his residence. After investigation, Jason S. Higgins, 35, of Hillsboro, was charged with burglary.

Sept. 12

INCIDENT

A business in the 11000 block of North Shore Drive reported a female was being disorderly. After investigation, a female was trespassed from the business.

Sept. 13

INCIDENTS/CHARGES

A resident of the 6800 block of Shaw Baker Road reported harassment. Charges are pending.

A resident of the 9200 block of Ballentine Road reported fraud.

A resident of the 12000 block of S.R. 124 reported fraud.

Deputies responded to the 4900 block of S.R. 138 after a report of an assault. After investigation, Jason R. Creager, 40, of Blanchester, was charged with domestic violence and strangulation.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Casey A. Meadows, 25, Waverly, failure to obey a traffic control device.

Norman H. Benson Jr., 23, Leesburg, driving under suspension and obstructing official business.

Bishop M. Chamberlin, 24, Kingston, OVI, failure to control, expired plates.

Tristen M. Nelson, 20, Washington C.H., menacing, domestic violence.

Austin J. Taylor, 29, Hillsboro, rape.