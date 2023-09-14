Highland County travel report

CHILLICOTHE — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com.

UPDATED

S.R. 41 Bridge Replacement — Work began July 10 for a bridge replacement on S.R. 41 between Birch Lane and the village of Greenfield. Principal construction on this project has been completed and the road is open to traffic as of Sept. 9. Remaining work will be completed using temporary lane closures with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Fall 2023.

ONGOING

S.R. 771 Resurfacing – Work began July 31 for a resurfacing project on S.R. 771 between S.R. 138 and the village of Leesburg. S.R. 771 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with traffic maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall 2023.

S.R. 41 Resurfacing — Work began June 20 for a resurfacing project on S.R. 41 between the Adams County line and the Pike County line. S.R. 41 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, for this construction. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

U.S. 50 and S.R. 73 Resurfacing — Work began April 10 for a resurfacing project on portions of U.S. 50 and S.R. 73. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. One lane of traffic will be maintained throughout construction using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2023. Work on U.S. 50 is between Spickard Road and Fenner Road . Work on S.R. 73 is between U.S. 50 and the Clinton County line

S.R. 73/Mad River Road Safety Improvements — Work began April 17 for an intersection realignment at the intersection of Mad River Road and S.R. 73. Principal construction on this project has been completed and both Mad River Road and S.R. 73 are open to traffic with no restrictions. Remaining work will be completed using shoulder closures and temporary lane closures with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.