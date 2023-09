Hillsboro and Miami Trace players fight for a loose ball Tuesday during the Lady Indians’ 2-0 Frontier Athletic Conference victory. Hillsboro’s Taylor Thoroman scored the first goal off an assist from teammate Rylie Scott. The second goal came from Scott off an assist from Thoroman. The win left Hillsboro aT 2-1 in the FAC and 2-3 overall.

Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest