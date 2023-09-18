Lady Tigers blank Blue Lions

Washington sophomore Khalia Smith and McClain senior Luca Matesic battle for a ball. Matesic had four goals in the game. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

GREENFIELD — The Washington High School soccer team traveled to Greenfield to take on the McClain Tigers Thursday.

McClain took a 4-0 halftime lead en route to a 7-0 victory.

Washington is now 1-9 overall, 0-4 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

McClain improved to 2-3-1 overall, 1-2-1 in conference play.

Lady Tiger Senior Luca Matesic scored four goals. Freshman Paisley Pryor had one goal, junior Isabelle Smith scored one and freshman Baylee Hickok scored one.

Matesic, senior Kaitlyn Jett, sophomore Abigail Marsh and sophomore Bailey Parson each had one assist for McClain.

McClain starts two seniors, two juniors and the rest are freshman and sophomores, McClain head coach Blaine Bergstrom explained.

“Our first (player) off the bench is a sophomore, too,” Bergstrom said. “So, that’s where things are at right now.

“We played a really tough Chillicothe team the other night and played competitively,” Bergstrom said. “We scored three goals against them. We’ve never done that, I don’t think, in school history. I keep telling the girls we have to be competitive, no matter who we play. “I want to make sure (we’re) competing all the time and getting better all the time.”