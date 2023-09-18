MHS gets first FAC volleyball triumph

GREENFIELD — The Washington High School volleyball team visited historic McClain High School in Greenfield Thursday for a match in the Frontier Athletic Conference. Folks were treated to a full five sets of volleyball action in the varsity contest where both squads were in search of their first conference win of the season.

McClain won the match, 25-23, 13-25, 19-25, 25-22 and 15-13.

Washington fell to 2-8 overall, 0-4 in the conference.

McClain raised its record to 6-6 overall, 1-3 in the FAC.

“I think once we get ahead by a lot, we get really comfortable,” McClain head coach Taylor Alsop said. “That’s happened to us with a couple of other teams. We’re still trying to work out how to not get comfortable and how to finish strong.”

It was the closest Washington has come to winning a conference match thus far this season, head coach Ashley DeAtley said.

“It was an entire team effort as we battled back and forth with McClain,” DeAtley said. “We dug ourselves some big gaps that we had to fight to close, especially in that last (set) when we didn’t start off very strong. McClain was able to put the ball in some of the holes where we were having a hard time picking up the tips. Our girls did a nice job serving tough and keeping their head in the game when it got to crunch time.”

The Lady Lions took the first set, but that was only the beginning of the battle.

“I’m glad (we) were able to finish strong,” Alsop said. “When we came out that second set, they were ready to go. That’s normally not a thing that happens for us. I usually don’t like to spotlight kids. But I think Brenna deserves the spotlight. Brenna Wright (a junior) was amazing at the net for us to start and I don’t think she let up. She might of had a couple in that fourth and fifth set that were off, but other than that she was putting it where we needed the ball to go.

“I think all of our hitters did a great job. But I really do need to spotlight (Wright) because she took off from the beginning. I think Lily Barnes (a senior) did a great job of putting the ball where the hitters needed it. She has set for me since she was a freshman.”

Alsop gave credit to Washington, her alma mater.

“They are a tough team,” Alsop said. “I coach a few (of Washington’s) players in track, actually.”

McClain was to host Hillsboro Tuesday and Jackson Thursday.

McClain won the junior-varsity match with Washington, two sets to none.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.