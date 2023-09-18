Sanders receives Shanks Award

The Bob Shanks Award was established to recognize an outstanding youth and encourage them to continue their education with the hope that they may return to the county and contribute to its growth and development. Applicants must be a high school graduate current year and or college student between aged 16-20 as of the fair. Bob Shanks was the longtime Highland County Farm Bureau director where he served for over 35 years. He dedicated his career to the leadership development of county youth. This year’s recipient is Sydney Sanders, the daughter of David and Mindy Sanders. Sydney is a member of the Premier Showman 4-H Club and Fairfield FFA. She has held several leadership roles in both 4-H and FFA, as well as at the state and national level with the Junior Angus Association. At Fairfield, she was the co-captain of the softball team and vice president of National Honor Society. Sydney plans on earning a bachelor’s degree in animal science with an emphasis on ruminant nutrition and competing on a collegiate livestock judging team. She is attending Lake Land College in Mattoon, Illinois.

Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette