Day in the Ring new fair event

Day in the Ring participants, their “buddies” and program supporters are pictured at the 2023 Highland County Fair. Photo by Halee Ann Photography

A Day in the Ring was recently held at the Highland County Fair. This show was brought to you by the Ohio State University Extension, First State Bank and Highland County Junior Fairboard. This show is in partnership with the Highland County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Junior Fair exhibitors.

This event gives individuals the opportunity to show an animal with the help of their “buddy,”also known as a Junior Fair exhibitor. The participants come early to learn about their goat and how to show it in the ring. During this time the “buddies” also get to know each other while getting to show the goats.

Those participating in the show were: Alex Clark Letitia Couch, Kelli Garen, Jessica Polstra, Christian White and Benji White. The “buddies” for the show were Hailey Cornett, Shannon Combs, Mercy Combs, Darby Yeager, Sydney Hamilton, Sam Hamilton, Layna Apgar, Ian Apgar. Kathryn Cluff was the announcer with Kathryn Ogden handing out awards as the Highland County Fair queen. Ty Hamilton, ANR/CD educator for Ohio State University Extension, Highland County, was the judge.

Included in the photo is Lauren Hamilton, First State Bank; Kathy Bruynis, OSU Extension, Highland County; Nathan Boatman, Highland County Board of DD and Molly Warnock, Highland County Board of DD.

Submitted by Kathy Bruynis, Highland County Extension educator.