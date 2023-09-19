County unemployment rate rises

This graphic shows how high or low the unemployment rate is in all 88 counties in Ohio. The lighter-colored counties have lower unemployment rates while darker-colored counties have higher unemployment rates. Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services graphic

The unemployment rate in Highland County rose in August to 4.4 percent according to figures released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

The ODJFS said the labor force in Highland County has 17,800 workers, with 17,000 members of the force employed and 800 unemployed. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

Of the 88 counties in Ohio, Highland County is ranked 17th in terms of the highest unemployment rate in the state, tied with three other counties.

Seasonal adjustment, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, is a “statistical technique that attempts to measure and remove the influences of predictable seasonal patterns to reveal how employment and unemployment change from month to month.”

It considers the changes in labor market activity because of seasonal events like weather, harvests and major holidays. Because the seasonal events are mostly the same every year, the change in the trends can be eliminated by seasonally adjusting the statistics from month to month. The adjustments allow people to see the underlying trends and other nonseasonal movements, ODJFS said.

The county unemployment rates in Ohio ranged from a low of 2.5 percent in Mercer County to a high of 5.5 percent in Jefferson County.

The state had five counties at or below 3.0 percent unemployment in August: Mercer County at 2.5 percent, Holmes and Wyandot counties at 2.6 percent, Putnam County at 2.7 percent and Wayne County at 3.0 percent.

The state had three counties at or above 5.0 percent unemployment in August: Jefferson County at 5.5 percent, Meigs County at 5.3 percent and Monroe County at 5.0 percent.

According to ODJFS, unemployment increased in 83 counties, decreased in four counties and didn’t change in one county in Ohio in August.

Of the six counties contiguous to Highland County, Ross County had 3.3 percent unemployment in August, Fayette County had 3.8 percent, Brown County had 4.0 percent, Clinton County had 4.2 percent, Pike County had 4.5 percent and Adams County had 4.6 percent.

