GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 11

Spring Colburn, 53, Greenfield, was issued citations for driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident.

Evan Clay, 30, Bainbridge, was arrested on indictments for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, nine counts of trafficking in fentanyl related compound and nine counts of possession of a fentanyl related compound.

Jonathan Meadows, 35, Greenfield, was arrested on indictments for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine and aggravated possession of meth.

Kevin Steward, 61, Greenfield, was arrested on indictments for two counts of permitting drug abuse.

Sherry Knisley, 55, Bainbridge, was arrested on indictments for trafficking in a fentanyl related compound and possession of a fentanyl related compound.

Fred Whitley, 68, Greenfield, was arrested on indictments for trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, possession of a fentanyl related compound, complicity to trafficking in a fentanyl related compound in the vicinity of a juvenile and three counts of permitting drug abuse.

Liam Souders, 27, Greenfield, was arrested on indictments for aggravated trafficking in meth and aggravated possession of meth.

Courtney Jenkins, 24, Hillsboro, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Carl Lockhart, 63, Bainbridge, was arrested on indictments for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in a fentanyl related compound in vicinity of a juvenile, two counts of possession of a fentanyl related compound, trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin.

April Koch, 36, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated trafficking of drugs.

Sept. 14

Christopher Bowman, 41, Hillsboro, was arrested on a warrant for criminal damaging.

James Looney, 22, Greenfield, was issued citations for an expired license and no headlights.

Steven Kingsolver, 41, Thornville, was issued citations for driving under suspension and no license plate.

Sept. 15

Alec Brown, 31, McDermott, was issued citations for driving under suspension and expired tags.

Sept. 16

John Thompson, 35, South Salem, was issued citations for driving under suspension and no headlight.

Timothy Steele, 79, Greenfield, was arrested for stop sign and turn signal violations.

Trent Swisher, 25, Leesburg, was issued citations for driving under suspension and brake light.

Charles Howland, 65, Greenfield, was arrested on indictments for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, three counts of aggravated trafficking in meth, three counts of aggravated possession of meth, three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, two counts of possession of a fentanyl related compound, trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin, and aggravated possession of a fentanyl related compound.