Cooler weather is time for comfort food

Sharon Hughes

In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Patricia Nicholes with her recipe for crock pot pepper steak.

The weather is getting cooler and it is time for some good comfort food, as I call it. Not only is this good, but it is easy to make and the leftovers are even better to put over rice or leftover mashed potatoes. Serve with apple sauce, bread and butter or rolls and you have a great dinner. I love recipes like this.

Let me know how you like it. I made it and loved it. Thank you, Patricia, for this wonderful recipe.

CROCK POT

PEPPER STEAK

Ingredients

2 pounds beef sirloin, cut into 2-inch strips (you can buy pre-cut beef strips also)

Garlic powder to taste — maybe 1/4 teaspoon

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 cube beef bouillon

1/2 cup hot water

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 (14.5 ounce) can stewed tomatoes, with liquid

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon white sugar

Pepper to taste. You have salt in soy and bouillon cube. You can use low salt soy.

2 large green and or red bell peppers, cut in strips (tastes better if you add peppers in the last hour or two so so they don’t get mushy)

Directions:

Sprinkle strips of sirloin with garlic powder to taste. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the vegetable oil and brown the seasoned beef strips. Transfer to a slow cooker.

Mix bouillon cube with hot water until dissolved, then mix in cornstarch until dissolved. Pour into the slow cooker with meat. Stir in onion, stewed tomatoes, soy sauce, sugar and salt. Add peppers two hours before done.

Cover, and cook on high for three to four hours, or on low for six hours.

You can serve over noodles, rice or potatoes.

