Peace Officer Academy earns 100% pass rate

The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) at Southern State Community College has announced that all cadets have passed the State Certified Exam, granting the program a 100% pass rate on the exam portion and a 100% pass rate on the physical fitness assessments.

The State Certified Exam is a 200-question test and the cadets must earn a score of 70% or higher to pass, with only 2.5 hours to complete it.

“I could not be prouder of these cadets,” Program Commander James Daniels said. “These cadets have worked hard to get where they are today.”

The academy at Southern State will be scheduling dates, times and locations in October, November and December for the Pre-Entrance Physical Fitness Assessment that is required for entry into the program.

A new academy will begin on Jan. 8, 2024, and attendees must be 18 years of age or older. To learn more, or request an enrollment packet, email Daniels at jdaniels3@sscc.edu.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.