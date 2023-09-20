FFA helps Harvesting Healthy Minds

On the morning of Sept. 6, eight Hillsboro FFA members volunteered to help with the third annual Harvesting Healthy Minds at the Highland County Fairgrounds. The members were Gavin Brown, Ramsey Haines, Grace Allen, Owen Florea, Shaila Hodge, Kelsi Brunswick, Curtis Pegram and Julie Bass. They worked from 7-11 a.m. They helped set up tables and chairs, decorated and helped serve food. Harvesting Healthy Minds is an advocacy project to support mental health programs for farmers and their families in rural, agricultural communities. Dr. Michael Rosman was the guest speaker and he discussed how important it is to take care of yourself, your family, and your farm. After the guest speaker was done all attendees had the opportunity to meet with Rosman and discuss any questions or concerns they had. The members then helped clean everything up. Owen Florea and Gavin Brown said “We enjoyed being a part of the agricultural community and serving members within that community.” Pictured is Julie Bass.

Submitted photo