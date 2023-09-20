Champion dairy feeder calves sold at fair

The Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Calf at the 2023 Highland County Fair was exhibited by Brayden Cummings. It sold for $2,600 and was bought for Bohrer Veterinary Services, Christopher Lewis CPA, Crum Farm Supply, Cummings Cattle, Foxx Fencing LLC, Hamilton Insurance Agency, Merchants National Bank - Hillsboro, NCB, Sherwood Auto & Campers, The Porch Carryout And Grill, Tissot’s Home Center, Ventura Feed and Country Store, VFW Post 9094. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette The Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder Calf at the 2023 Highlnad County Fair was exhibited by Madison Hauke. It sold for $500 and was bought by Hall’s Family, Winchester Ag Services and Cherry Fork Farm Supply. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

