HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dustin Crank, 18, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to display plates.

James Dunnagan, 73, of Hillsboro, was cited for expired operator’s license and fictitious plates.

Sept. 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Stormy Mefford, 21, of Hillsboro, was cited for no operator’s license.

Lola Wright, 46, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Emyah Zimmerman, 28, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Daniel Pearce, 64, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and failure to stop after an accident.