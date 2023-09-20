Yochum, Sterling named All-FAC in golf

Members of the 2023 All-Frontier Athletic Conference Girls Golf Team are pictured (l-r) Aubrey Arnold, Jackson; Faith Wynne, Washington; Emily Reeves, Miami Trace; Morgan Webb, Chillicothe; Emma Yochum, Hillsboro; Kaylin Sterling, McClain; and Addison Smith, Chillicothe. Tyler Flora | AIM Media Midwest

GREENFIELD — Buckeye Hills Country Club was the host of the 2023 Frontier Athletic Conference Championship for girls golf Monday. Coming into the event, the FAC standings had Miami Trace in first place at 25-5, followed by McClain at 23-7, Hillsboro at 17-13, Jackson at 12-18, Washington at 10-20, and Chillicothe at 0-30.

Miami Trace won the event with a score of 421, followed by McClain with 430, Washington with 442, and Hillsboro with 465. Chillicothe and Jackson did not have enough golfers to register a team score.

Individually for McClain, Kaylin Sterling led with a 99, followed by Hailey Cornett and Jacolyn Bolender with a 110, Avery Murphy with a 111, and Abbie Lovett and Reese Roble with a 112.

Individually for Hillsboro, Emma Yochum led with a 92, followed by Amani Cumberland with a 119, Rylea Scarberry with a 126, Halle Jones with a 128, and Addy Knauff and Grace Watson with 132s.

Individually for Miami Trace, Emily Reeves led with a 94, followed by Alison Reeves with a 105, Emily Keaton with a 107, Rylee Ferguson with a 115, Ashlynd Hippely with a 118, and Kelsy Douglas with a 125.

Individually for Washington, Faith Wynne led with a 90, followed by Jordyn Gray with a 109, Gwen Duncan with a 113, Leah Marine with a 130, Kaylee Perkins with a 136, and Addison Yahn with a 138.

Individually for Chillicothe, Morgan Webb led with a 92, followed by Qiuchengxi Su with a 107 and Addison Smith with a 115.

Individually for Jackson, Aubrey Arnold led and was the medalist with a 75, followed by Alia Rippeth with a 113.

The final golf standings see Miami Trace win the FAC with a record of 35-5, followed by McClain at 31-9, Hillsboro at 21-19, Washington at 16-24, Jackson at 12-28, and Chillicothe at 0-40.

The 2023 All-FAC girls golf team was revealed following the event on Monday, led by sophomore Aubrey Arnold from Jackson who was the FAC Player of the Year. Also named All-FAC were Faith Wynne of Washington, Emma Yochum of Hillsboro, Emily Reeves of Miami Trace, Morgan Webb and Addison Smith of Chillicothe and Kaylin Sterling of McClain.

The Division II Southeast Sectional Tournament for McClain will be on Monday, Sept. 25 at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

The Division I Southwest Sectional tournament for Miami Trace, Hillsboro and Washington will be on Monday, Sept. 25 at the WGC Golf Course in Xenia.

Tyler Flora is a reporter for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.