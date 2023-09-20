LC’s Rich OAC Player of the Week

Lynchburg-Clay High School product Kalyn Rich (right), a freshman at Baldwin Wallace University, has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week. Submitted photo

Baldwin Wallace University women’s soccer freshman forward Kalyn Rich, a Lynchburg-Clay High School product, has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in her career.

Rich garnered her first accolade after recording two goals and assist for a total of five point in BW’s two games last week. She began the week recording her first career multi-goal game with two goals, including the game-winner, while adding an assist in a 4-3 comeback victory against Waynesburg (Pa.) University.

This season Rich has appeared and started in all six games. She is second on the team with four goals, tied for the team lead with three assists and is second on the squad with 11 points.

Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, is an independent, coeducational university of 3,500 students. BW offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 80 academic areas. Located in Berea, it is 12 miles from downtown Cleveland.

Submitted by Noah Gill, athletic communications, Baldwin Wallace University.