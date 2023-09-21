Greenfield report card highlighted

Greenfield Director of Instruction Alisa Barrett (standing) is pictured as she speaks to the Greenfield School Board at its meeting this week. Seated at the table (l-r) are board members Eric Wise, Rachel Fraley, Eric Zint, Marilyn Mitchell and Sandy Free; superintendent Quincey Gray; and student advisory council members Jacolyn Bolender and Lily Barnes. Photo by Angela Shepherd Palmer Mitchell achieved a perfect score on the fifth grade math state test and was recognized for the accomplishment at this week’s school board meeting. Photo by Angela Shepherd

With school resuming across Highland County following last week’s fair break, it’s back to business at the Greenfield schools as the board of education heard Greenfield Elementary updates and information on the state’s report cards during its monthly meeting.

Greenfield Elementary Principal Lindsay McNeal and assistant principal Bob Schumm spoke briefly about the school and the new year so far.

McNeal discussed the elements making up the culture of Greenfield Elementary, which includes family, perception and community. Staff members are part of the GES family, she said, and they support each other. Of perception, she said everyone – parent, student, teacher or administrator – has a different viewpoint and it’s important to consider all of those perspectives to make the best informed decisions. As the school is the centerpiece of the community, it is important to know the significance of one’s impact on Greenfield’s children.

Schumm briefly spotlighted the eight new teachers that have joined GES this school year, who combined have more than 50 years experience in education.

Also discussed were the assessments done at the beginning of the year in grades K-5 and how that data is used to better the whole educational process and “meet kids where they are.”

Short-term and long-term goals, the latter of which includes the district’s continued Visible Learning journey, were also discussed. District director of instruction Alisa Barrett spoke to the school board about the district’s scores following the release of the state’s school report cards, which now uses a rating system of up to five stars.

This is the second year that this rating system has been used. The previous system assigned letter grades, but the new report cards assign stars based on performance for each component.

This time the report card displays an overall rating, which is a combination of the components. This is the first year for the overall rating, as last year was the first year for the new system and no overall rating was calculated. Across all the buildings in the district, overall ratings ranged from 2.5 stars to 4 stars, and a district overall rating of 3 stars. In comparing this report card to the previous year’s, which would have been the 2021-22 school year as all report cards are based on the previous school year, there were marked improvements in various components across the district, but particularly in Gap Closing.

Barrett noted that just like when letter grades were assigned, the scores can be misleading and not present the truest picture. She said that a lot of factors come into play when ratings are determined, and a deeper dig into the data reveals a clearer picture. She said the district already has a firm plan in place and will continue to implement that plan because there are good things happening in the district.

You can see the district scores at reportcard.education.ohio.gov. Enter Greenfield Exempted Village School District in the search bar and you will be taken to the district report card and its various breakdowns.

On a related matter, Gray announced that she and Barrett are planning a presentation next month for the public, a deeper dive into the report card and a discussion about chronic absenteeism.

As for public outreach, Gray said the new podcast Tiger Talk will become available next week. Recordings have been made this week, she said, and so far has been fun. She said it’s something she hopes the community enjoys. Watch the district Facebook page and website for more information.

In other business, Palmer Mitchell was recognized for achieving a perfect score on the fifth grade math test. It’s a test that Gray said was particularly challenging. Other students who received perfect scores on state tests were recognized at last month’s meeting, but Mitchell was unable to attend.

Gray, in her report regarding the practice field project, said the parking spots have been paved, decisions are being made on landscaping, and the building is set to be delivered next week.

The superintendent announced that an event will be returning on Oct. 4 — Family Fitness Night. It will be held on the main campus from 6-7:30 p.m. and will include lots of fun activities like swimming, volleyball and Big Wheels. There’s more information on the district website.

Jacolyn Bolender and Lily Barnes, members of the superintendent’s student advisory council, reported during the meeting on different aspects of homecoming, given that this is homecoming week at McClain.

Employment recommendations approved by the board of education are: Katie Chamblin, aide; Cheryl Roberts, bus driver; Mishea Seldon, aide; Amanda Raypole, transportation; Connor Snavely, cafeteria; Cariann Todd, aide; Mandy Wareikis, secretary; Kaitlin Kellis, aide; David Weaks, middle school technology aide, middle school robotics, and live streaming; Drew Hamilton, fine arts department leader half year; Rick Duffus, fine arts department leader half year and middle school boys swimming; Mikel Prichard, boys basketball assistant; Jacob Catrone, girls eighth grade basketball; Derrick Lyons, boys eighth grade basketball; Tyler Jackson, seventh grade boys basketball; Matt Binegar, boys basketball assistant; Gary Ryan, boys varsity wrestling head coach; Tim Lyons, middle school wrestling; and certified substitutes Miki Dawson, Kirsti Trievel-Zickefoose and Ellen Businger.

The Greenfield Exempted School District Board of Education is scheduled to meet again in regular session at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Rainsboro Elementary.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.