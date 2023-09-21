Greenfield fighting drug war

K-9 Nitro of the Greenfield Police Department is the September employee of the month. Submitted photo Entertainer Sean Poole is the September citizen of the month. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Recent wins in the ongoing fight against drugs were a highlight in the city manager’s report to Greenfield Village Council during its meeting this week.

City manager Todd Wilkin’s report said that last week several people indicted on charges that include trafficking and possession of drugs were arrested as part of Operation Fetty Stop, an ongoing effort of the Highland County Task Force in partnership with law enforcement agencies throughout the county.

Additionally, Wilkin reported that drug-related arrests continue across Madison Township since the Greenfield Police Department gained jurisdiction over the township via a six-month contract with the trustees that began July 1.

The city manager noted that since GPD has the wider jurisdiction, it’s making it harder for those who would distribute illegal drugs in the area to do so.

Wilkin also reported that K-9 Nitro, who is handled by GPD Chief Jeremiah Oyer, was recently called in by the Ohio State Highway Patrol to search a vehicle on interstate 71. The dog located narcotics that ultimately led to what Wilkin called “one of the largest drug busts” he had ever seen.

While Nitro has only been with the department for three months he has earned employee of the month recognition for September. Wilkin thanked Oyer for his hard work in training Nitro and noted that with this one arrest alone, the K-9 has more than paid for himself. Nitro, who is around 20 months old, is from Czechoslovakia and is a Czech Shepherd.

In the related matter of GPD’s coverage of Madison Township, Wilkin said 9-1-1 calls have yet to be transferred to the GPD, but this will hopefully change soon as he is meeting with the sheriff this week and has contacted other agencies to discuss the issues regarding Greenfield getting its emergency calls.

In other business, Wilkin provided updates on village projects.

Ongoing projects include the northernmost portion of Fourth Street, which will include sewer and water replacement, as well as storm sewer, sidewalk, curbs and new pavement. The project is slated to be completed in November.

The Power Plant Brownfield assessment is nearly complete, Wilkin said. This work has been funded through a $300,000 grant, but the project is only requiring about half of that so far. Wilkin said the village is seeking guidance from the state on whether the unused funds can be used for implementation of the structure, which could include demolition or renovation.

The flooding abatement project for Sycamore Circle is planned to be completed in November, Wilkin said. The Highland County Commissioners are monitoring the project as it is through the Community Block Development Grant (CDBG) program. Wilkin said there appears to be some change order work regarding trees, drainage and failing culverts and embankments and meetings have been held with the engineer and contractor to discuss these.

The village has been awarded Phase One Waterline Replacement, which will include several water mains, service lines, fire hydrants and valves throughout town. This project is currently out for bid.

The tornado siren at the practice field will soon be replaced with a new siren. An additional tornado siren will be placed off Pine Street. This project will be starting soon.

It has been coming for a while, but the sidewalk and pedestrian bridge project on the west side of town will be going out for bid soon, Wilkin said. He said he had to complete training to be a “local let” partner. He said it’s something that has the potential to save the village thousands of dollars and can also help expedite the process. He added that an additional grant has been awarded for the project to account for material cost increases since the initial grant award.

Wilkin said Greenfield is “in the running” for two more grants for the Phase One Sewer Line Replacement Project. Additionally, the village plans to submit for another grant for design for a project for work to separate the sanitary sewer from the storm sewer along all of Jefferson Street. This will substantially reduce inflow and infiltration in that area.

Another project that has been waiting for some time is the railroad improvement. It was initially awarded a couple years ago, but is now set to go out for bid this fall with construction start slated in the spring.

Wilkin reported that an opt-out gas aggregation agreement has been signed securing pricing at .535 cents per cubic foot through March 2025.

The September citizen of the month is entertainer Sean Poole, who is an official nominee for the Josie Awards, Vocalist of the Year. Poole was nominated for the citizen of the month award for his “delightful representation of the Greenfield community,” Wilkin said. While Poole is well-known locally, the Greenfield resident helps promote the village, which is “rich in musical roots and heritage,” Wilkin said, wherever he performs.

In other matters, council was presented a list of properties throughout the village with either long-unpaid water bills or properties where the village has had to perform property maintenance and clean up. The list must be certified by council through legislation before it can be sent to the Highland County Auditor so the amounts owed on each property can be placed as a special assessment.

Wilkin concluded his report with the plans for trick-or-treating in Greenfield. As Beggar’s Night is set by the county and is typically held the last Thursday before Halloween, this year’s Beggar’s Night is likely on Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m. On Oct. 24, the Halloween parade will be held in downtown Greenfield with the downtown trick-or-treat to follow.

Council member Mary Ellen McMurry reminded everyone that McClain’s homecoming is this coming Friday. She said lots of alumni band members are planning to perform with the marching band at the game, including herself.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.