HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Sept. 18

INCIDENTS/CHARGES

Deputies responded to the 3400 block of S.R. 134 after a call of a male discharging a firearm in a residence. After investigation, Glen N. Hamilton, 69, Sardinia, was charged with disorderly conduct and using weapons while intoxicated.

A resident or the 11000 block of Aberdeen Way reported a male was violating a protection order. Charges are pending.

Sept. 20

INCIDENT/CHARGES

Deputies responded to the 8800 block of S.R. 73 to a call of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, John Williamson Jr., 59, Hillsboro, and Tylina M. Dermer, 45, Hillsboro, were each charged with domestic violence.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jeffrey D. Waulk, 42, Leesburg, diving under suspension.

Jason R. Creager, 40, Blanchester, violation of a protection order.