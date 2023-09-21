Mowrystown FFA finds success at fair

The Mowrystown FFA had a wonderful year at the Highland County Fair in cattle. Pictured is Oakley Engle. She showed the Reserve Overall Champion in the open show, got third overall in the Junior Breeding Show and won Reserve Overall Champion in the market show. Last, but not least, she placed fourth in Showman of Showmen. Also placing for the chapter were Ashton Simpson, third in showmanship and fifth overall in the market show; Charlie Hauke with fourth place in showmanship and fifth place in the breeding show. Addy Hauke placed fifth in showmanship, third in County, Born and Bred and fifth in the open show. Sawyer Blair placed fourth in his class with his feeder steer. Beef Champion 14-year-old Showman Sydney Shelton had an outstanding record book, skillathon, third Overall Senior Judging Team and first, second and third in class.

Submitted photo