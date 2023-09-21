Perfect test scores honored

Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Maddisen Mikkelsen (left) the new student representative to the board of education, is sworn in by Hillsboro City Schools Treasurer Ben Teeters. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Fifteen students who received perfect scores on one or more parts of the state tests a year ago were honored during this week’s Hillsboro Board of Education meeting.

The students present for the meeting were: Darcee Wolf, Valeria Mota Ayala, Jase Miller, Myla Jordan, Evelyn Hutchinson (two parts), Amiah Gaston, Blaine Gard, Malachi Powell, Kaydence Butler and Austin Inman (three parts). Honored but not present for the meeting were Carson Lyon, Allie Roush, Grant Shephard, Rush Abernathy and Silas Steele.

“They represent our district to the highest standards,” superintendent Tim Davis said.

He said the district scored 70% or higher in 13 of 20 subject areas, including six areas where it scored 80 percent or better.

Davis thanked the students, staff and entire community, saying it takes all the school district’s employees to create a successful environment.

The block foundations for the dugouts for baseball and softball fields currently being constructed on the school campus have started going up, Davis said, adding that the bleachers and scoreboards probably will not be placed until spring. He said there will be a paved walkway to the fields that is covered by gravel currently.

Davis congratulated all the winners and participants at the Highland County Fair and said the Hillsboro High School class of 1973 visited the school during fair break for a tour of the high school. “It’s great to see alumni and classes wanting to come back and see what’s going on,” Davis said.

In another matter, the school board approved an agreement with Solient Health, LLC to provided a school psychologist. Davis said the psychologist would work remotely while another adult was in the room with the student.

“We have struggled to find a school psychologist and this is the way we decided to go,” Davis said. “I’m excited to see how it goes.”

The board approved a total of $41.81 million in permanent appropriations for the 2023-24 school year.

Supplement contracts were approved for the following: Amy Captain, basketball cheerleading coach for varsity and middle school; Nick Fite, equipment manager; Brandie Fenner, middle school assistant basketball cheerleading coach; Bruce Messer, assistant wrestling coach; Jeff Miller, varsity girls bowling coach; Ben Pence, middle school wrestling coordinator; Jeremy Ratcliff, assistant wrestling coach; Taylor Reed, assistant high school basketball cheerleading coach; Matt Schneider, varsity swimming; LaRue Turner, girls tennis coach; and Chad Vaughn, middle school wrestling.

The board approved the following donations: $140 anonymous for book donations for students, anonymous $150 for elementary school supplies, anonymous $508 for elementary school supplies, $300 from Connections IT Solutions for elementary school supplies, $300 from North Coast Church for elementary school supplies, $300 from Prospect church for elementary school supplies, and $325 from Peace Lutheran Church toward high school Indian Pride.

The board approved the annual trip to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis from Nov. 1-4. Davis said two buses would take about 50 students to and from the event.

The board approved the following resignations: Carrie (Gast) Brewster, curriculum specialist; Kayla Hamilton, LPN; Elizabeth Mahan, paraprofessional; Carey McBride, middle school girls basketball coach; and Jordan Walker, middle school girls basketball coach.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.