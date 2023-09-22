Area 937 holding rummage sale

A large rummage sale to benefit the Area 937 Community Outreach will be held Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 8387 S.R. 73, about a mile and a half north of Lowe’s in Hillsboro.

Area 937 has been distributing food and clothing to families in need since May of 2009, and the organization recently received a large donation of household items from a private family.

“It’s a unique event,” said Chuck Aurigema, the Area 937 president and executive director. “We got a donation of a lot of goods, and we specialize in feeding and clothing our families, so we’re making use of it and running a rummage sale for that.”

The independent non-profit program currently has 39 volunteers and a 4,500-square-foot warehouse to store items.

Items donated to the sale include electronics, small appliances, artwork, stained glass lamp shades, hand-painted glass artwork and more.

“We provide perishable and non-perishable items like eggs, cheese, meats and bread,” said Aurigema. “We usually give about 50 or 60 pounds of food per family each month as well as clothing.”

Those seeking assistance from Area 937 can visit www.area937.org to set up an appointment to pick up food and clothing. Area 937 can also be reached by email at info@area937.org or by phone at 937-840-0937. Monetary donations to Area 937 can also be made to the organization through the website.

“We have at least two dozen openings right now for families that want to apply and come in, and we can always add on more days if we have more than two dozen families that come and apply for help,” said Aurigema.

Standard Ohio poverty level income guidelines apply to those seeking help, but Aurigema said they are not set in stone, and he will not hold people back who are having a hard time.

Once a family is accepted into the program, they will be assigned a time slot to come in each month. Families come in one at a time for health and other reasons.

