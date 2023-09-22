Sterling claims match medalist honors

McClain’s Emma Marsh follows a shot during Thursday’s non-conference victory. Submitted photo

Lady Tiger Kaylin Sterling was the match medalist and the McClain girls golf team picked up another win Thursday when they traveled to Locust Hills Golf Club to take on Madison Plains. The final score was McClain 224, Madison Plains 234.

Sterling, just a sophomore, claimed medalist honors by carding a 48.

Other McClain individual scores were Hailey Cornett 53, Emma Marsh 56, Audrey Chamblin 67 and Sarah Kegley 67.

Madison Plains individual scores were Brenn Wallner 54, Fenja Berner 57, Grynn Robinson 60, Rayanna Beery 63 and Morgan Cheves 67.

The win brought the Lady Tigers’ record to 41-13 on the season.

McClain will next play in the Southeast District Division II Sectional Tournament at Buckeye Hills, the Lady Tigers’ home course, on Sept. 25.

Information for this story was provided by Derrick Lyons, McClain golf coach.